B.C. Wildfires 2018: Health authorities urge caution as smoke spreads

As B.C. continues to swelter through an extended heat wave, crews continue to battle several wildfires in the Interior.

Smoke from fires throughout the province have prompted health authorities to issue a smoky skies bulletin for almost everywhere in B.C., apart from the Lower Mainland. Elderly people, children and people with other health issues are being warned to take particular care outdoors.

Meanwhile, a campfire ban will begin Tuesday in the Cariboo region, where hot and dry weather has raised the fire danger rating.

Here's how the wildfire situation looked across the province Monday:

Current evacuation alerts and orders:

For the latest wildfire information, visit:

B.C. Wildfire Service

Emergency Info BC