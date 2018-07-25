B.C. Wildfires 2018: Calm conditions help crews make progress
Crews are making progress on several fires in the Okanagan, but the continuing hot and dry weather could complicate things over the next few days, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
- The largest of the wildfires is the near 1,800-hectare (18-square kilometre) Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland. Though it's still classified as out of control, 97 firefighters and support staff are on site, working 24 hours a day to contain its spread.
- Further east, the small Hog Ranch wildfire, 34 kilometres southeast of Golden, has been producing a large column of smoke that can be seen from Highway 95, Highway 1 and the small community of Parson, B.C. Firefighters say the blaze isn't threatening any properties, but they're planning controlled burns for Thursday in an attempt to contain it.
- As temperatures climb, campfires are now banned throughout the Coastal, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres.
