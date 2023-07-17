B.C., federal officials to discuss wildfire response as military arrives

A working group comprised of members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and British Columbia emergency management and wildfire officials are set to meet Monday as several hundred blazes burn across the province.

A statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management said the meeting will focus on plans for deploying federal resources after the province requested help in the fight.

It said two military reconnaissance teams were deployed Sunday, with a "land force team'' arriving at the ministry's emergency operations centre in Prince George and an air force team bound for the B.C. Wildfire Service co-ordination centre in Kamloops.

The ministry said the teams are conducting assessments that will inform deployment plans for additional federal resources to come.

Firefighting personnel from the United States, Mexico and New Zealand are also in the province. Teams were set to arrive from Australia over the weekend.

Around 380 blazes are burning throughout B.C., with more than 20 considered highly visible, threatening or potentially damaging "wildfires of note."

Many of those fires, along with more than 70 wildfire-related evacuation alerts and orders, are clustered in parts of B.C.'s central Interior.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order issued Friday spanning nearly 3,340 square kilometres in the Lhoosk'uz area, west of Quesnel, as well as several others in the region.

To the north, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako rescinded an evacuation order related to the Big Creek wildfire. Residents of a remote area that includes Omineca Provincial Park have been allowed to return home, although they remain subject to an alert and must be ready to leave right away.

Firefighters from an Alaskan unit refuel with pizza on the fire line of a wildfire burning near a highway in northern B.C. on July 11. (Jesse Winter/Freelance)

The Peace River Regional District in the province's northeast has also cancelled an evacuation alert covering 60 properties due to the Donnie Creek blaze, the largest recorded in B.C.'s history.

The alert had covered a lengthy stretch of Highway 97 and properties in a remote area north of Fort St. John for more than two weeks.

B.C.'s drought bulletin shows widespread drought conditions, with the fire danger rating ranked at high to extreme across much of the province.

Four of the 34 basins the province monitors are ranked at the most severe level of drought. That includes all of Vancouver Island, the Bulkley-Lakes basin and the Fort Nelson basin.