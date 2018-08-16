B.C. Wildfire Service warns of potential for 'extreme fire behaviour' from Shovel Lake wildfire
Residents are being urged to obey evacuation orders
The B.C. Wildfire Service has issued an extreme fire behaviour warning for the Shovel Lake fire burning west of Prince George.
The service says it has notified the regional District of Bulkley-Nechako of that possibility due to high winds expected over the next 24 hours.
According to Natural Resources Canada, extreme fire behaviour is characterized by a "fast-spreading, high-intensity crown fire" that can be very difficult to control.
The Wildfire Service says a crown fire is one that advances through the treetops, as well as along the forest floor.
"Some residents have chosen not to comply with evacuation orders. Due to the Extreme Fire Behaviour Warning, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako urges all residents in areas under evacuation orders to evacuate immediately," the release reads in part.
At more than 65,000 hectares in size, the Shovel Lake fire is the largest wildfire burning in B.C.
B.C. is in its second day of a province-wide state of emergency.
There are nearly 600 wildfires burning across the province.
More to come.
With files from Andrew Kurjata
