B.C. vows to cut poverty rate by 25% in 5 years

The provincial government introduced legislation Tuesday that aims to cut B.C.'s overall poverty rate by 25 per cent, and the child poverty rate by 50 per cent, in the next five years.

B.C. is the last province in Canada to develop such a reduction strategy.

"We know that poverty is a serious issue in our province," said Minister of Social Development & Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson in a statement.

"Social issues have been ignored for too long and that is why we are committing this government, and future governments, to break the cycle of poverty and improve people's lives."

(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

The strategy focuses on key issues faced by people living in poverty including housing, education, employment, income supports and social inclusion, the ministry said.

If passed, the legislation will require the B.C. government to report annually on its progress.

Last fall, Simpson said B.C. has the highest poverty rate in Canada, with an estimated 678,000 people living in poverty, including 118,000 children.

The province said 8,500 people took part in a broad public engagement to develop the strategy.