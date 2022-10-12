B.C. Votes 2022: What you need to know about today's municipal elections
Find platform trackers, election results and information about how to vote for mayor, council and school board
British Columbians are heading to the polls today to choose their mayor, councillors and school board trustees, regional district and Islands Trust representatives and, in Vancouver, members of the park board.
General voting stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT with results expected shortly afterward. On Protection Island, part of Nanaimo, the polling station at the local fire hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The decisions made across the province will impact the future of transit, housing, climate change mitigation and many other issues facing communities.
CBC News will be breaking down races across the province with live results and regional coverage as the polls close.
How to vote
Canadian citizens over 18 who have lived in B.C. for at least six months immediately before registering to vote are eligible. Same-day registration is possible in most jurisdictions.
Information on your voting eligibility, required ID, accessibility and candidates in your community can be found in our one-stop guide to B.C.'s municipal elections.
Platform trackers
Find out how the major mayoral contenders in B.C.'s two largest cities compare on key issues including housing, public safety and climate change:
- Vancouver Platform Tracker and party profiles
- Surrey Platform Tracker and party profiles
Municipal profiles
You can read a breakdown of the races in B.C.'s largest cities and regional centres here.
CBC News has profiles of the mayoral races in multiple cities, including Victoria, Saanich, Port Moody, Kelowna, Kamloops, Prince George and Langley Township.
Read all of our election stories here.
Regional races and results
On election night starting at 7 p.m. PT, CBC will provide live coverage through B.C. Votes 2022, presented online as well as on CBC Television and CBC Radio One.
Where to watch and listen:
- Online: CBC Gem, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and cbc.ca/bc.
- TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel).
- Listen: Live on CBC Radio One in Vancouver at 88.1 FM or listen online.
You can find information about regional races and results throughout the province on our municipal elections page.
