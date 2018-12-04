B.C. up fines for off-road vehicles and snowmobiles in sensitive habitats

Fines are going up for anyone who uses off-road vehicles and snowmobiles in environmentally sensitive areas of British Columbia.

Anyone operating the vehicles in those areas will face a $575 fine, effectively immediately.

Previously, the fines were either $230 or $345, depending on the violation.

As well, the provincial government says court convictions for snowmobiling in southern mountain caribou habitats may result in a fine up to $200,000 and six months in jail.

The government says it is spending $27 million over three years on a program to help the recovery of caribou, which are considered a species at risk.

The program is intended to reduce the effect of winter backcountry recreation, including snowmobiling on caribou habitats.

The government says damage to those habitats can increase access to predators of caribou.