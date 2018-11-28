B.C. union members show support for Canada Post workers

Members from several major B.C. unions have set up picket-lines at a mail plant in Richmond, B.C., in solidarity with postal workers who have been legislated back to work.

Federal back-to-work legislation took effect at noon ET Tuesday after more than five weeks of rotating strikes. The government claimed it was forced to act because of the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

According to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, the picketing members will allow postal workers into the plant, but will not allow mail out. The Richmond plant is the third largest in the country.

RCMP assist traffic as protesters block the entrance into the Canada Post Processing Plant. The demonstration is done in solidarity with CP employees who have been sent back to work by the federal government <a href="https://t.co/6ktfZfJbQf">pic.twitter.com/6ktfZfJbQf</a> —@jonvhernandez

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says while his 50,000 members are prohibited from picketing, other union members face don't face the same restrictions.

"What we're seeing in Vancouver today is that instead of resolving our dispute with Canada Post, the Trudeau government has picked a fight with labour," Palecek said in a statement. " 'An injury to one is an injury to all' is much more than a slogan."

The ongoing Canada Post strike arose out of failed negotiations between the union and the Crown corporation. The union is pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures.

Workers have mounted rotating strikes across the country since mid-October. Parcels have been piling up and deliveries from other countries have been suspended.

A long row of semi trucks carrying cargo line up to exit the plant as protesters demonstrate. Many honk in solidarity, protesters bring them coffee. <a href="https://t.co/ocoeeiPp0G">pic.twitter.com/ocoeeiPp0G</a> —@jonvhernandez

Canada Post says it's doing what it can to get mail and parcels sorted in B.C. while the non-CUPW pickets disrupted delivery truck traffic.

"Canada Post is making every effort to minimize service disruptions and resolve the situation."

The agency has warned of significant delivery delays across the country through January as a result of the rotating strikes by CUPW members that began Oct. 22.