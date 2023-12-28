B.C. transportation minister vows 'toughest' fines after truck hits Delta overpass

B.C.'s transportation minister is promising to levy "the toughest fines in the country" after a truck carrying what appears to be heavy construction material smashed into an overpass in Delta, B.C., on Thursday, shutting down the southbound lanes of Highway 99.

Drive BC says the incident, which happened south of Vancouver just after noon, has blocked traffic in both directions on the 112th Street overpass. An update is expected by 8 a.m. Friday, according to its website.

Delta Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Dave Wood says the crash caused a "secondary accident'' involving another vehicle. B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters attend a collision scene Thursday on Highway 99 in Delta, B.C. The province has recorded 31 overpass crashes recorded since December 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

It's the latest in a rash of overpass collisions that prompted the province to announce harsher penalties for companies and drivers with repeat offences earlier this month.

"This needs to stop," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a Thursday evening statement. "We know that the vast majority of commercial drivers in B.C. operate safely and responsibly. However, some operators are not getting the message."

Fleming said B.C.'s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch has suspended the safety certificate for Aldergrove-based Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. Its entire fleet of 65 commercial vehicles will be unable to operate in B.C. as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation, the minister said.

Chohan trucks have struck overpasses six times in two years, according to Fleming, accounting for nearly one in five of the province's 31 overpass crashes recorded since December 2021.

"This suspension is a result of the company's unwillingness or inability to operate safely within the province," Fleming said.

"The driver and the carrier responsible will face the toughest fines in the country. The outcome of the investigation could lead to further action."

In a Thursday emailed statement to CBC News, Chohan said it follows all safety protocols and is co-operating with all agencies investigating.

The company blamed Thursday's crash on driver error and said the person driving was not an employee.

"Unfortunately, one of our trucks operated by an owner operator was involved in an accident today in Delta," said the statement to CBC News. "The driver, who is not a company driver, failed to wait to receive his permit and route directions for his oversized load."

"At approximately 12:22 p.m., our safety department received a phone call from the driver stating that his load was oversized. Our safety manager advised the owner operator to wait while he obtained the permit.

"Within eight minutes, the safety manager received a call from the owner operator advising that he had crashed into the overpass."

Photos of the aftermath of the incident reviewed by CBC News show large girders on the bed of a truck with another laying across the highway along with other debris.

In an earlier statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Fleming's ministry said a maintenance contractor's initial assessment "appears to show significant damage to the overpass."

"When these crashes occur, they have a huge impact: they delay commuters, affect the movement of goods and can impede first responders," the statement said.

Previous overpass strikes by Chohan trucks

The province's Commercial Vehicle Bridge/Overpass Crash Report says a Chohan vehicle struck the same overpass bridge on Feb. 17, 2022, and was issued a violation ticket and ordered to present a safety plan after the investigation found the driver failed to follow the approved route.

Chohan Freight Forwarders said it has an "exemplary safety rating" and complies with all safety regulations.

Traffic snarls after an overpass strike closed Highway 99 near 112 Street in Delta, B.C., on Thursday. (CBC News)

B.C. has recorded 16 similar overpass strikes in 2023, according to the province.

New rules, announced Dec. 14, include the requirement for dump-style vehicles to have in-cab warning devices by next June, telling drivers if their trailer hasn't been lowered.

Over-height vehicle fines will increase to $575, up from $115.