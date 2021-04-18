B.C. to start registering people 18 years and older for COVID-19 vaccines

The British Columbia government says it's inviting people 18 years and older to register for their COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

A Ministry of Health statement Sunday says more than 1.8 million people will now be invited to register for their COVID-19 vaccine through the province's Get Vaccinated program.

The ministry says the registration program starts Monday with people 40 years and older asked to sign up first, and those 35 and older registering Tuesday.

The ministry says the registration program will continue through Wednesday for those 30 and older, Thursday 25 years old and above, and people 18 years and older should sign up Friday.

Technically, anyone can register now, but the province is asking residents to wait for their assigned date to avoid overloading the system.

The statement says vaccine registration is the first step and residents will be contacted about booking an appointment once they've signed up.

According to an estimated timeline for B.C.'s vaccination plan, people between 18 and 34 are expected to receive their first dose sometime in June.

The ministry says as of Saturday, 1.2 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose.