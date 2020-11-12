B.C. to present latest epidemiological modelling for COVID-19

B.C. is scheduled to present the latest epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. PT.

B.C. health officials announced 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three more deaths, as hospitalization numbers reach levels not seen since the spring. Of the new cases, 92 per cent were in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

On Saturday, officials announced broad new COVID-19 restrictions for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions to prevent case numbers from surging further. The new orders focus on social gatherings, travel, indoor group exercises and workplaces, and are in effect until noon on Nov. 23.

On Wednesday, Interior Health issued its own alert, citing surging cases.