B.C. to match Red Cross donations for those affected by wildfires
Pledges will be matched up to $20M until Oct. 12
The B.C. government is promising to match all donations made to the Red Cross for people affected by this year's wildfires.
The pledge was made Friday, two days after B.C. declared a state of emergency, for the second year in a row, because of wildfires.
"We know people in B.C. and across the country are concerned and want to help. Donating to the Red Cross is a great way to do that," Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said in a news release.
"The Red Cross provides critical help in emergency situations like this. It's important that we support that work."
Donations will be matched up to $20 million until Oct. 12.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Red Cross can call 1 800 418-1111, contact a local Canadian Red Cross office or go online at www.redcross.ca.
