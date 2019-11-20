B.C. to advocate for 'frustrated, confused' cellphone users, says premier

A cellphone users survey shows British Columbia residents are frustrated and confused with cellphone contracts and billing, prompting a deeper review of consumer protection laws and expanded efforts to push the federal government for improvements.

Premier John Horgan has appointed Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D'Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options.

"Basically, people are feeling ripped off and they want action," D'Eith said.

"What the premier has asked me to do is to reach out to our counterparts in the federal government and say, 'you promised to do something about this and I'm going to hold you to task on that.'"

D'Eith says a recent government survey about cellphone issues received more than 15,000 responses from people wanting easy-to-understand contracts, transparent bills and affordable plans.

He highlighted "aggressive sales tactics" and "hidden fees" as a common complaint and said that more than 90 per cent of respondents felt their cellphone bills were unreasonable.

According to the report, more than nine in 10 B.C. households now have at least one cellphone.

"This isn't about a luxury item anymore, this is about a necessity for most families," D'Eith said.

The New Democrats promised in last February's throne speech to provide consumers with tools to receive the least expensive service possible.

D'Eith says cellphone issues are largely subject to federal regulations, but that will not stop the province from lobbying Ottawa to make affordability and transparency improvements.

"During the federal election, most parties campaign on this issue and I'm going to hold the new Government of Canada and opposition parties to these promises," he said.

He says the B.C. government will embark on a deeper examination of cellphone issues, including a legislative review of the province's consumer protection laws to ensure users are familiar with their rights and protections.