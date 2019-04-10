B.C. teen the youngest competitor in race across the Sahara Desert

At the time of this writing, Fort Langley teen Jack Davison is likely knee-deep in hot sand and questioning his choices.

The 16-year-old is the youngest of the roughly 800 racers of questionable sanity taking part in this year's marathon Des Sables (marathon of the Sands) in Morocco, which kicked off on April 7 and runs through April 13.

The MDS is an epic six-stage, 254 kilometre race across the Sahara Desert and should Davison make it to the finish line alive, he stands to become one of the youngest ever to complete the event in its 34 year history.

CBC has attempted unsuccessfully to reach the Grade 10 student via email. (Email is the only way racers can communicate with the outside world while the MDS is in progress.)

Stage 2 of the Marathon Des Sables included a 13 kilometre stretch across sand dunes like these. (Cimbaly/MDS2019)

However, speaking from home, mom Rhonda Janzen confirmed Jack seemed to be holding up well.

"The real challenge is how he can get the brain to keep going," she said.

If there is misery, at least he has company. Davison's dad, Aaron, is also competing, looking to bag his fourth MDS.

Aaron Davison is attempting to finish his fourth Marathon Des Sables while son Jack is doing his first. (Marathon Des Sables)

Known as the toughest footrace in the world, the MDS is an unrelenting test of survival and stamina where racers carry their own food and sleeping bag and camp in the desert overnight between stages.

Blisters, hallucinations and heat stroke

During the days, temperatures can climb to 45 C making blisters, heat stroke and hallucinations as much an obstacle as navigating the massive dunes of shifting sand.

But even at his tender age, Davison seems uniquely qualified to attempt the MDS.

He's an elite tennis player — ranked 12th in the province in U-16 boys — with the accompanying physical and mental foundation.

Long stage is on 🔥
76 km into the desert, good luck 💪

Plus, he has the stage race experience of successfully finishing two 125 kilometre half-marathon Des Sables last year — one in the Canary Islands and one in Peru

Tennis coach Larry Jurovich has no doubt his student has the right stuff to complete the MDS.

Amazing views 😍
Runners are about to climb a Jebel 💪

"What I've learned about Jack over the years is that if anybody can do it, it's him," said Jurovich. "He's clearly gifted physically but to get out there and mentally put yourself through that type of adversity, it's phenomenal."

Janzen says her son has never shied away from an adventure, whether it be paddling the Bowron Lakes, hiking the Chilkoot Pass or trekking across England on the Wainwright Trail.

"He's always been full of energy and has a huge enthusiasm for life," she said.