B.C. technology sector gets top marks from 2 industry report cards

It's a good time for the technology sector in B.C., according to two new industry rankings.

According to KPMG's tech report card which is done every two years, the province's technology sector received an "A" grade for its economic performance, in comparison with other provinces' tech sectors.

B.C.'s tech sector is responsible for seven per cent of the province's economy and is first in terms of growth. In addition, the B.C. tech sector's revenues increased by 11.9 per cent in the last two years.

Jill Tipping, the president and CEO of the BC Tech Association, welcomed the results, saying they are indicative of a thriving, collaborative industry across the country.

"[Maybe] we're slightly edging ahead of our of our fellow teammates, but all that does is encourage us all to be stronger. We learn from each other and we collaborate a lot," Tipping said.

Victoria, Vancouver among top-10 tech sectors in country

B.C. cities also fared well in CBRE Limited's 2018 ranking of top technology cities in Canada. While Vancouver fell to fourth spot, after being bumped by Montreal for third (Toronto and Ottawa lead the country, respectively), Victoria made its debut in the top 10 in for the first time.

Ross Marshall, a Victoria-based vice-president with CBRE Limited, says the city offers a high quality, well-educated labour force at a moderate cost to employees.

"That's important because the cost for the employers, both for the real estate, the leasing costs and the tax salaries and wages is far less than some markets like Vancouver and Toronto," Marshall said.

"They can benefit from about 30 per cent savings by considering Victoria as a place to do business."

Challenges remain

Tipping says there are two major challenges for the sector here in B.C.

One, there isn't enough skilled labour.

She says B.C. needs much more talent at the entry level but also at the senior level where people have got five to 10 years experience.

And it's not just in computer science, she says. Fields like business and operations, as well as sales and marketing, are all equally important.

Secondly, the province is missing mid-level technology companies.

"We've got tons of fantastic start-up stories and are really proud of that and we've got some really big tech companies in our ecosystem but we are missing this middle."

Tipping says these mid-sized companies are essential in helping smaller companies see a pathway to success and scaling up.

Targeted funding

One possible solution, Tipping says, and what her group is advocating for, is for the provincial government to increase funding to the innovation sector, which she says lags behind what other provinces are doing.

"It's amazing that we're delivering great results as we are, without that investment, and we know that if we had that investment we could accelerate much faster."

