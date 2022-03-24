B.C. Teachers' Federation elects new president

The labour union that represents all public school teachers in B.C. has elected a new president, as its current one wraps up her three-year term.

On Tuesday, Clint Johnston was named the new president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation. He takes over the role from Teri Mooring, starting in June.

Johnston, a Chilliwack teacher, previously served as the BCTF's vice president, as well as the vice president of the Canadian Teachers' Federation. He's also the former president of the Chilliwack Teachers' Association.

The father of five says he's looking forward to serving the 46,000 B.C. members starting this summer and taking on what he describes as the ongoing underfunding of the province's education system.

"We live in one of the most expensive jurisdictions in the country; our students deserve good services that reflect the wealth of our province," he told CBC Radio's Gloria Macarenko.

The Chilliwack Teachers' Association tweeted Tuesday that Johnston "oversaw significant changes to our education system."

Johnston said since the pandemic began, he's had a different view of teachers and the education system.

"What's been really firmly reinforced for me is the key role, the vital role that teachers play in our communities, not just in our schools," he said.

On mask mandates, Johnston says his three children will continue wearing masks when they return from spring break, but he respects those who choose not to.

"I think there'll be a lot of people wearing them and I think the key thing for us is that they remain available, proper N95 masks remain available, for any staff particularly, I would say students as well."

In January, Mooring called on the B.C. government to supply N95 masks to all staff but the request was rejected.

On March 10, provincial health officials announced that nearly all public health restrictions would be lifted including mask mandates in schools. Earlier this week, Safe Schools Coalition of B.C. penned an open letter requesting for the mask mandate to be reinstated.

According to Johnston, teachers are also back at the bargaining table for better wages and working conditions, which he hopes will be resolved by the time he steps into the new role.

He says he also looks forward to working on the recruitment and retention of teachers, and making the province's education system more inclusive.

Serious conversations need to be had to draw in people from other jurisdictions, he says, which will be hard to do because of the cost of living in the province.

"I come from a labour background and I mean physical labour by that, worked on pipelines, worked in wood mills, and I've never been more tired or exhausted than [when] I was as a teacher," he said.

Mooring congratulated Johnston in a tweet on Tuesday.

"I have full confidence in your leadership, wish you all the best, and look forward to the year ahead," she said.