B.C. Teachers' Federation calls on province to reduce class sizes in Fraser Health region to 15

The B.C. Teachers' Federation is calling on the province to immediately reduce the number of students per class to 15 in the Fraser Health region, as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to surge.

In a letter posted to Twitter Saturday morning, BCTF president Teri Mooring wrote that the rise in cases is of deep concern, particularly to teachers.

"With class sizes what they are now, teachers find it virtually impossible to maintain physical distancing in classes," she wrote.

COVID-19 cases in B.C. are doubling every 13 days, according to the latest epidemiological modelling presented by the province. The data shows that over the past two weeks cases have been intensely focused in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

Last Saturday, officials announced broad new COVID-19 restrictions specific to those two health regions. The new orders focus on social gatherings, travel, indoor group exercise and workplaces, and are in effect until noon on Nov. 23.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the modelling shows that so far schools have not been a major source of transmission, with nine out of 10 schools having no exposure.

There have been 261 school exposures in B.C.'s 1,942 schools.