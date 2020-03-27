Skip to Main Content
B.C. teachers, employer reach tentative deal on new collective agreement
B.C. teachers and their employer say they have reached a tentative deal on a new collective agreement. It is for three years. Both sides say more details will be released once the deal is voted on by members of the B.C. Teachers Federation.

The Canadian Press ·
Teri Mooring, the president of the BC Teachers' Federation, was part of the long bargaining sessions the week of March 23, 202 that concluded in a tenative agreement for her 45,000 members. (B.C. Teachers' Federation/The Canadian Press)

A tentative agreement has been reached with British Columbia's 45,000 public school teachers.

Details of the contract won't be released until after it's ratified, although the government says the deal was reached under the guidelines of its sustainable services negotiating mandate.

In 2019, that mandate included a two per cent wage increase over each of three years.

The contract covers teachers who work in 60 B.C. school districts.

A tweet from the B.C. Teachers' Federation says the executive committee is recommending the agreement be accepted.

 

