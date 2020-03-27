B.C. teachers, employer reach tentative deal on new collective agreement

A tentative agreement has been reached with British Columbia's 45,000 public school teachers.

Details of the contract won't be released until after it's ratified, although the government says the deal was reached under the guidelines of its sustainable services negotiating mandate.

In 2019, that mandate included a two per cent wage increase over each of three years.

The contract covers teachers who work in 60 B.C. school districts.

A tweet from the B.C. Teachers' Federation says the executive committee is recommending the agreement be accepted.