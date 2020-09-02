B.C. teachers ask Labour Relations Board to step in and help settle COVID-19 concerns

The union representing B.C. teachers is asking the Labour Relations Board to step in and force the province to address teachers' concerns about working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The B.C. Teachers' Federation (BCTF) filed an application Thursday under section 88 of the Labour Relations Code , which the union describes as a "rarely used provision" of the law.

"The employer is taking advantage of your professionalism, the high expectations you put on yourselves and your caring for students," BCTF president Teri Mooring wrote in a message to teachers Thursday evening.

"I know many of you feel unsafe and the government is failing to ensure school districts are doing everything they can to ensure you and your students are as safe as you can be."

Section 88 of the code allows the board to take action to settle differences between employers and employees when they arise during the term of a collective agreement.

In the application to the Labour Relations Board, the BCTF calls for the board to "assist the parties on an expedited basis to resolve these urgent concerns and prevent labour unrest."

Teachers began returning to the classroom to resume in-person classes last week following health and safety guidelines set out by the B.C. government, with the specifics defined by local school districts.

The teachers' application says BCTF representatives "have heard from many members who have significant concerns about the inconsistent and inadequate implementation of government mandated health and safety measures which do not meet the protections promised in the spring and summer."

The application goes on to say that "teachers report that they are feeling pressured to work in unsafe conditions and are demanding significant changes to ensure they and their students are protected."

CBC has reached out to the Education Ministry for comment.