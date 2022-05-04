B.C. has almost caught up on surgeries postponed by pandemic, health ministry says

More than two years after thousands of non-urgent surgeries were cancelled due to the pandemic, officials say B.C.'s health-care system has almost caught up by performing a record number of surgeries over the last year.

The Ministry of Health said Wednesday teams have completed 337,560 scheduled and unscheduled surgeries since last March — 21,284 more than in the first year under COVID-19 and the highest ever number performed in a year in B.C.

"The word used to describe our Year 2 performance is the same used to describe our Year 1 performance: stunning," Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a news conference.

"Every surgery, every one, is life changing to the patient who receives it."

On average, 91.6 per cent of people who saw their surgeries postponed since March 2020 have now had those procedures.

Non-urgent surgeries were first postponed indefinitely on March 16, 2020, to ensure hospitals had capacity to deal with unknown numbers of COVID-19 patients. In total, 32,400 surgeries were postponed during that wave.

Thousands more procedures were postponed in subsequent waves, as well as during the extreme heat and flood-related weather events last year.

Just over 88,300 patients were on B.C.'s surgery wait-list as of Wednesday, which is nearly six per cent fewer than the number waiting before the pandemic in 2019/2020.

The ministry said the province has opened new and unused operating rooms, added hours on weekdays and weekends, and also hired more staff including surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists as part of its plan to catch up on procedures.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the province has allocated up to $187.5 million to support surgical renewal efforts.