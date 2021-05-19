B.C. Supreme Court rules Greater Victoria School Board overstepped in suspending 2 trustees

In a ruling issued Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has found that the Greater Victoria School Board acted outside of its jurisdiction when it suspended two trustees earlier this year.

The trustees, Diane McNally and Rob Paynter, were initially censured and suspended in February following a third-party investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying.

The suspension stopped the trustees from attending meetings and accessing confidential board information.

In her ruling, Justice Briana Hardwick stated that the suspension was "an effort by the Board to sanction McNally and Paynter in a manner that is unreasonably outside of its authority."

"The Board does not have the power to suspend a trustee in a manner that amounts to a de facto removal of a trustee from their elected office."

McNally says she and Paynter have been reinstated following the judicial review.

"I did get a call from the superintendent saying Rob Paynter and I would be getting the number to dial in to the board meeting on Monday," she said.

Paynter, meanwhile, says it is a bittersweet moment for him as he was not able to do the role he was elected for most of this year.

"Although I'm grateful for the judge's decision, what is clear is that her decision reflects the position of the investigator: the district lacked the authority to suspend me or Diane," he wrote in a statement to CBC News.

Board chair Ryan Painter acknowledged the decision in a statement.

"We are reviewing the decision and will be considering our options at this time," he wrote. "What is most important is that the community has a Board of Education that can properly function in an honest, legal, and respectful way to further the interests of our students."

During their suspension, Paynter and McNally were not allowed to attend meetings in their role as trustees or have access to confidential board information.

Painter released an open letter in February that detailed the processes that led to the suspension and censure of the two trustees.

The investigation arose after school staff filed two formal complaints concerning incidents that occurred in the summer of 2021 when the two trustees allegedly made disparaging and public comments and social media posts In May and June about the superintendent and secretary-treasurer.

It found the allegations to be substantiated.

In the seven months since his suspension, Paynter expressed gratitude for the support he received.

He said he had the financial means to come up with the $40,000 needed to fund his legal action only due to an inheritance from his mother's death last fall.

Paynter and McNally were both awarded legal costs. The judge also decided that they are entitled to a declaration that the Feb. 8 resolution from the school board was beyond the scope of the board.

McNally says it's been a difficult few months, but she's happy with the judge's decision.

"It's gratifying, but the main issue for me was the subversion of democracy. I mean, I was just appalled that an elected board would think that it was proper procedure and procedural fairness to just unvote another member."