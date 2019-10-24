B.C. Supreme Court finds Eby's ICBC rule change 'unconstitutional'

The Supreme Court of B.C. has scrapped a new rule by B.C.'s Attorney General David Eby that limited the number of expert witnesses allowed in vehicle injury claims in an attempt to stem the flow of losses at ICBC.

In a court judgment, Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson found that the new rule "infringes on the court's core jurisdiction to control its process, because it restricts a core function of the court to decide a case fairly upon the evidence adduced by the parties."

Hinkson wrote that the rule required the court to play an investigatory function instead of its non-adversarial role.

In February, Eby announced the changes, which were meant to save ICBC around $400 million a year.

The rule made it so parties to injury claims could use only one expert report for fast-track claims, and up to three experts and reports for all other claims. Additional reports would need to come from joint experts or be appointed by the court.

"This is obviously a very disappointing case to read," Eby said, adding B.C.'s justice system is currently bloated because of an excessive adversarial expert system that costs both plaintiffs and defence too much money.

The attorney general says he is struggling with Justice Hinkson's concerns over the constitutionality of restricting adversarial witnesses, considering other countries have limited or banned access to adversarial witnesses.

"Why British Columbia couldn't [limit it] to three is difficult to understand," said Eby.

He said he intends to read the decision closely and will then decide the government's next step; he did not say whether that means an appeal or other legislation.