Parts of B.C. see a cloudy start to summer, but temperatures are expected to rise

The first day of summer saw cloudy skies in Metro Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia, but the weather is set to warm up, according to Environment Canada.

Ken Dosanjh, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says things are expected to heat up later this week, with temperatures ranging two to four degrees above seasonal averages.

The forecast shows parts of B.C.'s South Coast will hit the mid-20s and the Interior the 30s by the weekend.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Cariboo, including Prince George, and the Stuart-Nechako region, saying weather conditions are capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Dosanjh says more warm weather could be in store for Metro Vancouver.

"There are pretty good signals that for July, August and September, the Lower Mainland may experience an above-normal summer," he said.

Environment Canada warns the hot, dry season ahead can increase the risk of drought and intensify wildfire activity.

Dosanjh says the area of greatest concern is northeastern B.C., where the Donnie Creek wildfire continues to burn. It's the largest wildfire in the province's history and could burn until winter, officials say.

