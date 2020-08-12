B.C. students will be back in class by Sept. 10

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming has announced a gradual restart of classes in September, with students expected back in the classroom by Sept. 10.

Beginning on Sept. 8, school staff will meet with their schools' joint health and safety committees to get instructions on plans to prevent transmission of COVID-19. They'll also have time to adjust to the new routine and make sure lesson plans work in the "new normal," according to a government press release.

"Schools are going to look different in September," Fleming said in a news release.

"Staff, students and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures that are designed to keep them safe and confident in their school settings."

Children will return to school for orientation by Sept. 10, when they'll learn their class assignments and find out who is in their "learning group" — a cluster of 60-120 students that is meant to allow for social interaction, while limiting the potential for widespread transmission.

Students were originally expected to return to class along with their teachers on Sept. 8.

Details of the phased plan come after concerns were raised by the B.C. Teachers' Federation and the B.C. Principals' and Vice-Principals' Association, as well as two days of criticism from Opposition members during question period in the legislature.

Fleming has said that face masks will be supplied to all students and staff, and will be required in transportation settings and possibly common areas where physical distancing isn't possible.

A government steering committee, established to help schools plan their restart, will issue operational guidelines next week on issues ranging from health and safety protocols to supporting the mental health of students.

