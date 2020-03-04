B.C. students join nationwide school walkout in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

B.C. students are planning to join others across Canada in a nationwide school walkout organized to show support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

Over 100 students gathered at the University of Victoria late Wednesday morning in advance of gathering at the B.C. Legislature.

Other schools, including Simon Fraser University, Capilano University, University of the Fraser Valley, UBC, Langara, and Camosun have scheduled walkouts for 2:30 p.m. PT.

The National Student Walkout for Wet'suwet'en is organized by a coalition of student organizers in B.C., according to social media posts, and is demanding "that the RCMP and [Coastal GasLink] fully withdraw from sovereign Wet'suwet'en territory immediately."

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs oppose Coastal GasLink's natural gas pipeline cutting through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

Over the weekend a draft agreement was struck between the chiefs and federal and provincial officials, however the pipeline issue at the heart of the conflict was not addressed in the deal.