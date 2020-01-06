B.C. SPCA investigating after dog falls 21 storeys to its death

The B.C. SPCA says there is no evidence that the dog that fell 21-storeys to its death from a Yaletown balcony Jan. 5 was thrown or pushed.

"We are currently investigating to determine if there is sufficient evidence to support a recommendation of charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the person responsible for allowing the dog to be in that dangerous situation," said Lorie Chortyk.

A spokesperson with the City of Vancouver said animal control officers attended a call at condo building at 918 Cooperage Way, where the three-year-old male collie/Australian shepherd died.

The B.C. SPCA took the deceased dog and is in the early stages of an investigation. (Submitted by a neighbour)

The City of Vancouver's chief licence inspector, Kathryn Holm, says this is not a common occurrence and she is not aware of any similar incidents.

PLEASE don’t leave your dogs and cats on your balcony. I just witnessed a poor pup fall 17 stories to his death. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/animalcare?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#animalcare</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dogsofvancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dogsofvancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> —@LtotheMillsy

Witnesses on reported seeing the dog fall on social media.

Lauren Mills was walking down to the seawall when she says she heard a dog barking.

"I looked over at one little dog at the corner and I just happened to look up and saw a dog falling," she said.

Mills, who also volunteers with the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., said she called police and joined several others who also saw the incident happen. She says some of the people there claim the dog was often locked outside on a balcony and fell from there.

While that has not been confirmed, Mills said she took to Twitter to warn other pet owners of the dangers.

"You bear responsibility when you take on an animal, and you know, anytime you can educate people about animals and animal care and pet care it's important."