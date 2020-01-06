B.C. SPCA investigating after dog falls 21 storeys

The B.C. SPCA is investigating after a three-year-old Australian Shepherd fell 21-storeys on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the City of Vancouver says animal control officers attended a call at 918 Cooperage Way, a 24-level condo building in Yaletown.

The dog did not survive the fall.

The B.C. SPCA has the deceased dog and says it's in the early stages of investigation and will release details once they become available.

Witnesses on social media claim the dog fell from a balcony.

The City of Vancouver's chief licence inspector, Kathryn Holm, says this is not a common occurrence and she is not aware of any similar incidents.