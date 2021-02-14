B.C. South Coast braces for round two of snow, freezing rain

Snowfall warnings are in place again for most of B.C.'s South Coast after winter weather that saw up to 20 centimetres accumulate in the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the east coast of Vancouver Island, including Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Central Coast. The regions are all expected to see between 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall throughout Sunday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi says the snow will turn to rain late in the afternoon.

"This is the second winter storm arriving and [...] there was heavy snow yesterday and there's still some cold temperatures in place and with the moisture arriving and with the cold air over the region, that's what's generating the snow," he said.

Risk of freezing rain in Fraser Valley

In the Lower Mainland, a winter storm watch is in effect for the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Hope.

Environment Canada says the storm will begin as light snow Sunday, intensify on Monday and last into Tuesday as a Pacific front crosses the South Coast.

"Tonight, where we do have snow in the forecast with the risk of freezing rain. So there could be some freezing rain in Abbotsford and we're looking at snowfall amounts of five centimeters," Kohanyi said.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.The weather agency says snow accumulations are still uncertain, but total snowfall could be 10-20 cm by Monday afternoon.

In Metro Vancouver, a special weather statement is in effect, the agency's lowest alert level, as between two and four centimetres of snowfall is forecast Sunday. Rain is expected in the evening as temperatures increase.