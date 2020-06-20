B.C. and SFU approve multi-million dollar First Peoples' Gathering House for Burnaby campus

Just two days before National Indigenous Peoples Day, a First Peoples' Gathering House has been approved for Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus.

The 15,000 square foot building will be a place for Indigenous students, staff and community members to celebrate Indigenous knowledge and culture when it opens in 2023.

The majority of space in the $15 million facility will be allocated for a large ceremonial hall accommodating up to 300 people for community events, graduations and other special events and conferences central to Indigenous culture.

"This is what reconciliation is all about. We are responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action by building safe spaces so that Indigenous students, faculty and staff know that they can achieve their goals and aspirations at SFU and in every public post-secondary institution across B.C.," said Melanie Mark, the minister of advanced education, skills and training.

There were 781 Indigenous students attending SFU in the 2019-20 fiscal year. Statistics Canada estimates that seven per cent of Indigenous people in B.C. aged 25 to 64 hold university degrees, compared to 25 per cent of non-Indigenous people.

Other features of the new space include an elders room, a classroom, a wellness room and a multi-generational Indigenous peoples' lounge.

"We are very thankful for the provincial government's support of this important facility, which will assist the university to advance the process of reconciliation through education and engagement," said SFU president Andrew Petter.

The provincial government is contributing $6.4 million, with SFU providing $8.6 million in funding for the project.

"Providing this kind of beautiful, culturally relevant space for Indigenous learners to come together, to celebrate, to practise cultural traditions, to learn and to make lasting friendships and connections is something I could have only dreamed of when I attended SFU," said Mark.