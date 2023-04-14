B.C. seniors take up boxing to knock out symptoms of Parkinson's disease

Joanne Williamson had been trying to get her husband Patrick to exercise in order to manage his Parkinson's disease when she finally came across a fitness class she knew he would like.

"Boxing is really recommended for people with Parkinson's. So is dancing," said Williamson, with her husband by her side.

"However, it's a lot easier to get your husband to go boxing than to go dancing."

For the past four years, the Williamsons have been going to the Odd Fellows Hall in Ladner, B.C., to participate in a boxing class for seniors with Parkinson's disease.

Joanne Williamson and her husband, Patrick, started boxing three or four years ago. (GP Mendoza/CBC News)

Classes started in 2019

The classes of about 10 participants are run by Carm Fulford, a former competitive boxer who has been part of the sport for about 40 years.

Fulford, who has a history of Parkinson's in his family, says he started the classes after he began teaching at the hall in 2019. One of the participants in his class for adults explained he had the disease and had enrolled to help manage his symptoms.

Boxing lessons help seniors punch back at Parkinson's Duration 2:21 A group of seniors with Parkinson's disease is fighting the condition in a unique way — through non-contact boxing.

Two weeks later, a few more people with Parkinson's joined in and Fulford started a separate class for them.

"They're extremely happy when they come, when they go. And to me, that's everything," Fulford said.

Carm Fulford has been running a boxing class for seniors with Parkinson's disease at the Odd Fellows Hall in Ladner, B.C., since 2019. (GP Mendoza/CBC News)

'It's terrific exercise'

Parkinson's disease is a progressive movement disorder that affects the nervous system. Symptoms include shaking or tremors, stiffness and difficulty with balance. According to Parkinson's Canada, more than 100,000 Canadians live with the disease and 30 are diagnosed with it every day.

Jean Blake, CEO of Parkinson's B.C., says boxing is an excellent way for people affected by the disease to manage their symptoms.

"It's terrific exercise," Blake said. "It gives people aerobic exercise. It improves their balance, their strengths, their agility — all things that people with Parkinson's have to contend with as the disease progresses."

The participants of the boxing class for seniors with Parkinson's say they enjoy being part of a group of people who are also living with the disease. (GP Mendoza/CBC News)

Competitive boxing has been associated with the onset of Parkinson's disease, as most notably occurred with boxing legend Muhammad Ali. But Blake says as long as there are no head shots the sport offers a lot of advantages.

"The footwork is just excellent for helping people improve their balance and agility," she said.

Parkinson's B.C. has even sponsored some of their affiliated fitness coaches to train with Rock Steady, a U.S.-based non-profit that offers a boxing curriculum specifically for people living with the disease. An affiliate of the organization operates out of Vancouver's Ron Zalko Fitness.

But Fulford's classes are just for seniors — a distinction some participants really appreciate.

'You gotta relearn everything'

Terry Bowman signed up for the class three years ago. He said he has really noticed a difference in his agility since he started.

"It actually works for Parkinson's people, you know, it really does work," Bowman said.

"When you get Parkinson's, you gotta relearn everything. It's a bit of a challenge, but [Carm]'s done well with this group and he's brought us from hardly being able to punch and hit those things at all, to being really good at those drills."

Rick Bowling says the boxing classes have helped with his agility. (GP Mendoza/CBC News)

Another part of boxing classes that experts say is beneficial is the social aspect of coming together with others who are managing the same symptoms.

Participant Rick Bowling said it was good to meet up again after a brief pause at the height of the pandemic.

"We're all convicts in the same building," Bowling said. "We enjoy each other's company."