B.C. searching for replacement after Greyhound announces exit

B.C.'s transportation minister says all options are on the table after Greyhound announced it was ending almost all bus service in Western Canada.

Claire Trevena told reporters Tuesday that the province had very little notice before the bus company revealed its plans to cancel all but one route in B.C. — the U.S.-run service between Vancouver and Seattle.

"B.C. is going to be severely impacted, as is the whole of Western Canada," Trevena said.

She'll be meeting with her counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Thursday to discuss possible replacements for Greyhound.

Trevena said she was concerned about British Columbians who can't afford to own and maintain a car or travel by train or air.

"They rely on good bus service," she said. "One of the things we're going to look at is how to provide that service."

She added that she also has plans to meet with B.C. communities and other private bus operators.

"I'm sure that there are operators around the province who would want to take over some of these routes," she said.

But at the municipal level, concern over Greyhound's departure is already high.

"It takes all level of government to come together to work toward solutions," Union of B.C. Municipalities president Wendy Booth said. "And I'm not sure what the solution is either."

Peter Milobar, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson, said the NDP government has failed to create conditions for bus companies like Greyhound to thrive in the province.

He says legislation and regulatory changes are what's needed.

"If Uber is any indication, I don't see that happening in two-and-a-half months," Milobar told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko, referring to the unavailability of ride-hailing services in the province.

"There [are] private sector transportation companies out there but what they need is a regulatory framework, a legislative framework that works for them so they're able to make a profit.

"We know this government is a little gun-shy of making sure companies are profitable."

The changes to Greyhound service take effect at the end of October.

With files from Anita Bathe and CBC Radio One's On The Coast