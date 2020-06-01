B.C. schoolchildren create adorable versions of famous artworks
New Westminster teacher Sara Fox says she's been 'thrilled' to see her students' assignments
When elementary school teacher Sara Fox whipped together an online art project for her students earlier this month, she had no idea what the response would be.
Fox, 62, has never taught online before — nor has she ever taught fine art.
"I can draw a cat about as well as a three-year-old," she said.
The students in her grades 3/4 split class at Connaught Heights Elementary in New Westminster, B.C., lost their fine art teacher when she was seconded to work with the children of essential workers. Fox didn't want her class to miss out on one of their favourite subjects.
One day Fox was on Facebook when a photo drew her attention — it was a dog dressed like Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring. Inspired, she decided to ask her students to recreate works of art using their toys and other objects at home.
When the first assignment came in, she laughed out loud. It was a riff on American Gothic by Grant Wood, but with stuffies.
"I was just thrilled," Fox said.
Then, one by one, more pictures started coming in. More than half her class of 23 students submitted the assignments — some of them more than once.
The assignment was so successful, she issued it again but with a variation: the recreations had to be from works by Canadian artists.
Fox says she was glad to get such a positive reaction from her students. Teaching online has been challenging for her in the past few weeks.
"I would never have signed up to do this. I love teaching in person," she said. "It's a huge adjustment but obviously it's been a necessary one."
Like many teachers across the province, Fox is returning to her classroom Monday for part-time in-person instruction.
She said despite the risks, she's looking forward to seeing the 11 of her 23 students who have signed up to return.
Fox says she'd like to teach outside as much as possible, which she hopes will serve as inspiration for their next art assignment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.