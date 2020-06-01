B.C. schoolchildren create adorable versions of famous artworks

When elementary school teacher Sara Fox whipped together an online art project for her students earlier this month, she had no idea what the response would be.

Fox, 62, has never taught online before — nor has she ever taught fine art.

"I can draw a cat about as well as a three-year-old," she said.

The students in her grades 3/4 split class at Connaught Heights Elementary in New Westminster, B.C., lost their fine art teacher when she was seconded to work with the children of essential workers. Fox didn't want her class to miss out on one of their favourite subjects.

This student recreated Alex Colville's Horse and Train. (Courtesy Sara Fox)

One day Fox was on Facebook when a photo drew her attention — it was a dog dressed like Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring. Inspired, she decided to ask her students to recreate works of art using their toys and other objects at home.

When the first assignment came in, she laughed out loud. It was a riff on American Gothic by Grant Wood, but with stuffies.

"I was just thrilled," Fox said.

This was the first assignment that teacher Sara Fox received. Fox says she laughed out loud when she first saw it. (Courtesy Sara Fox)

Then, one by one, more pictures started coming in. More than half her class of 23 students submitted the assignments — some of them more than once.

The assignment was so successful, she issued it again but with a variation: the recreations had to be from works by Canadian artists.

Fox says she was glad to get such a positive reaction from her students. Teaching online has been challenging for her in the past few weeks.

This student used tape to recreate this work by artist Afarian Sajedi. (Courtesy Sara Fox)

"I would never have signed up to do this. I love teaching in person," she said. "It's a huge adjustment but obviously it's been a necessary one."

Like many teachers across the province, Fox is returning to her classroom Monday for part-time in-person instruction.

The first assignment Sara Fox gave her students was so successful, she gave them another one but with Canadian artists. (Courtesy Sara Fox)

She said despite the risks, she's looking forward to seeing the 11 of her 23 students who have signed up to return.

Fox says she'd like to teach outside as much as possible, which she hopes will serve as inspiration for their next art assignment.