British Columbia

B.C. says gender on ID cards can now be changed without doctor confirmation

Removing the requirement for physician confirmation to change gender on ID cards will reduce barriers for two-spirit, transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people, the parliamentary secretary for gender equity says.

Youth from 12 to 19 still must have a parent or guardian present, children under 11 need physician approval

The Canadian Press ·
Doctor confirmation is no longer needed for adults who wish to change their gender on their B.C. ID cards. (Getty Images)

The British Columbia government says gender markers on provincial identification cards can now be changed without the confirmation of a doctor or psychologist.

Grace Lore, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, says the change will reduce a barrier that two-spirit, transgender,
non-binary and gender-diverse people face when trying to change their identification documents.

Citizens' Services Minister Lisa Beare says the change follows the introduction in 2018 of "X'' as a third, non-specific gender option for government identification.

B.C.'s gender equity office and the ministries of Health and Citizens' Services say in a statement that the change also follows the earlier removal of a requirement that an individual must have surgery before changing their birth certificate.

The province says adults must complete an application form to change their gender designation.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 19 must also provide proof of support from a parent or guardian, while confirmation from a physician or psychologist is still required for children aged 11 and younger.

