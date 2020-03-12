B.C.'s state of emergency extended another 2 weeks

B.C.'s state of emergency introduced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until May 12.

"It's going to take resolute action from all of us to make progress and not give up progress," said Premier John Horgan in announcing the extension.

The provincial state of emergency was originally declared on March 18 and was last extended on April 15.

The provision allows for the preservation of supply chains of food and other essential items, as well as allowing the province to enact emergency measures.

A number of restrictions related to housing have been put in place under the current state of emergency, including the banning of evictions and rent hikes.

More to come.