B.C.'s South Coast still recovering from wet, wet January

Parts of B.C.'s South Coast are still recovering from 28 days of rain in January, with several major roads still closed and at least two areas under a state of emergency.

Up to 140 millimetres of rain came down in a 24-hour period on Friday, while Environment Canada said it was one of the wettest January's on record, dating back to the 1930s.

All the water caused flooding and other problems like mud and landslides. Crews spent much of Saturday responding to emergencies and power outages caused by the weather.

On Sunday, problems remained.

Skiers still stuck at ski hill

It could be five or six days before work crews can build a road allowing access in and out of Hemlock Valley and the Sasquatch Mountain ski resort, near Agassiz.

The Ministry of Transportation says about one kilometre of road washed away Friday night amid heavy rain and wind.

There's no detour and the resort's Shelby Lim says as many as 500 people are either in the community or at the resort.

The ministry is advising those who are behind the washout to stay where they are for the time being, although the resort says a local helicopter company is offering a lift out for a $150 fee.

The local District of Kent declared a state of emergency to help deal with conditions in the area.

Rising water prompted the Cowichan Valley Regional District on Vancouver Island to also declare a local state of emergency and evacuate more than two dozen residents.

The district says some residents along the highway where flooding was the worst were getting help sand bagging their properties to protect their homes.

Other road closures

One of B.C.'s U.S. border crossings was closed due flooding in Abbotsford. Drive BC said Highway 11 was closed southbound, resulting in the closure of the Sumas border crossing.

The Sumas border crossing is closed in both directions this morning. A traffic camera on the Washington State side shows Route 9 covered in water.<br>On the Abbotsford side there is flooding on Hwy 11 between 2nd & 3rd Ave. <br>Travellers are advised to use a different border crossing. <a href="https://t.co/c5NAP20rPB">pic.twitter.com/c5NAP20rPB</a> —@CoryCorreia

It was just one of several more road closures around the region.

Highway 1 was closed in two locations. One was from Lytton to 13 kilometres north of Yale due to rocks on the road and the other was the B.C./Alberta border at Field due to avalanche control.

Click here for a full list of road closures from Drive BC.

Snow problems too

As much as 80 centimetres of snow has fallen on B.C.'s southern interior mountains in the last few days, creating worrisome avalanche conditions.

Avalanche Canada says the danger level has decreased in most areas from extreme to high or considerable.

However, the forecaster says strong winds through Glacier National Park could destabilize the upper snowpack, while elsewhere it expects natural avalanches to occur because of the added snowfall.

While the danger rating is expected to drop Sunday, Avalanche Canada still warns those in the backcountry to exercise caution in choosing a route, especially when there is avalanche terrain up above.