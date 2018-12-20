B.C.'s powerful windstorm in pictures
Windstorm caused havoc and destruction in southwest B.C. Thursday
A powerful windstorm that pounded southern British Columbia all day Thursday left one man dead, hundreds of thousands without power, and plenty of property destruction in its wake.
Winds of up to 100 km/h battered parts of the province, sending branches and outdoor structures flying and uprooting decades-old trees.
Hundreds of thousands of B.C. Hydro customers were affected by power outages. Crews will continue to work until power is restored.
The BC Coroners Service said one person died from a falling tree accident in Duncan.
Hey neighbour, anchor down your Gazebo! You just never know. Lucky no damage to the garage roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/GWB51wucWr">pic.twitter.com/GWB51wucWr</a>—@todd_canaus
The picturesque White Rock pier fell victim to the winds as powerful waves ripped out a gaping chunk of the structure, leaving a man trapped on the other end. He was later rescued by helicopter.
BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings due to the heavy wind conditions, and airport operations at Vancouver International Airport were affected.
All travellers are advised to check before leaving.
Quite the scene out at <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> Tsawwassen ferry terminal. Big storm surge flooding ramps and access to boats. No sailings until at 7:00pm at earliest. Stay safe folks! 🌊⛴ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/news?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#news</a> <a href="https://t.co/yHR2CW63wr">pic.twitter.com/yHR2CW63wr</a>—@itcaughtmyeye
Environment Canada said the winds should were expected to ease early this evening.