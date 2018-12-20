Skip to Main Content
B.C.'s powerful windstorm in pictures

B.C.'s powerful windstorm in pictures

A powerful windstorm that pounded southern British Columbia all day Thursday left one man dead, hundreds of thousands without power, and plenty of property destruction in its wake.

Windstorm caused havoc and destruction in southwest B.C. Thursday

CBC News ·
Wind damage in the Maple Ridge area on Dec. 20, 2018. (Shane Mackichan )

A powerful windstorm that pounded southern British Columbia all day Thursday left one man dead, hundreds of thousands without power, and plenty of property destruction in its wake. 

A giant tree uprooted and crashed into a house at W 15th Avenue and Yukon Street in Vancouver during the windstorm. (Dan Burritt/CBC)

Winds of up to 100 km/h battered parts of the province, sending branches and outdoor structures flying and uprooting decades-old trees.

Hundreds of thousands of B.C. Hydro customers were affected by power outages. Crews will continue to work until power is restored.

The BC Coroners Service said one person died from a falling tree accident in Duncan.

The picturesque White Rock pier fell victim to the winds as powerful waves ripped out a gaping chunk of the structure, leaving a man trapped on the other end. He was later rescued by helicopter.

A person had to be rescued from the White Rock pier after it was partially destroyed in Thursday's windstorm. (Max McGratten)
A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter rescued a man from the White Rock pier on Thursday afternoon after a storm broke the pier apart. (Tom Ewasiuk/Twitter/@residualimage)

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings due to the heavy wind conditions, and airport operations at Vancouver International Airport were affected. 

All travellers are advised to check before leaving. 

Environment Canada said the winds should were expected to ease early this evening.

Debris from fallen trees and branches litter a road in Maple Ridge. (Shane Mackichan )
Firefighters survey damage in Maple Ridge during a storm. (Shane Mackichan )

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories