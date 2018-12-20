B.C.'s powerful windstorm in pictures

A powerful windstorm that pounded southern British Columbia all day Thursday left one man dead, hundreds of thousands without power, and plenty of property destruction in its wake.

A giant tree uprooted and crashed into a house at W 15th Avenue and Yukon Street in Vancouver during the windstorm. (Dan Burritt/CBC)

Winds of up to 100 km/h battered parts of the province, sending branches and outdoor structures flying and uprooting decades-old trees.

Hundreds of thousands of B.C. Hydro customers were affected by power outages. Crews will continue to work until power is restored.

The BC Coroners Service said one person died from a falling tree accident in Duncan.

Hey neighbour, anchor down your Gazebo! You just never know. Lucky no damage to the garage roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/GWB51wucWr">pic.twitter.com/GWB51wucWr</a> —@todd_canaus

The picturesque White Rock pier fell victim to the winds as powerful waves ripped out a gaping chunk of the structure, leaving a man trapped on the other end. He was later rescued by helicopter.

A person had to be rescued from the White Rock pier after it was partially destroyed in Thursday's windstorm. (Max McGratten)

A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter rescued a man from the White Rock pier on Thursday afternoon after a storm broke the pier apart. (Tom Ewasiuk/Twitter/@residualimage)

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings due to the heavy wind conditions, and airport operations at Vancouver International Airport were affected.

All travellers are advised to check before leaving.

Quite the scene out at <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> Tsawwassen ferry terminal. Big storm surge flooding ramps and access to boats. No sailings until at 7:00pm at earliest. Stay safe folks! 🌊⛴ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/news?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#news</a> <a href="https://t.co/yHR2CW63wr">pic.twitter.com/yHR2CW63wr</a> —@itcaughtmyeye

Environment Canada said the winds should were expected to ease early this evening.

Debris from fallen trees and branches litter a road in Maple Ridge. (Shane Mackichan )