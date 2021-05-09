B.C.'s police watchdog investigating shooting involving RCMP in Ucluelet

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating a shooting involving police in Ucluelet.

IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for investigating incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer.

According to a written statement from BC RCMP, at roughly 5:12 p.m. Saturday frontline officers from the Ucluelet RCMP were called to a disturbance involving a man who needed medical assistance at a residence in the Port Albion community.

The statement said officers entered the home and found a woman with a weapon.

Police fired shots, and the woman suffered gun shot wounds. She was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

A male was also transported to hospital for treatment.

The initial incident is being investigated by Island District General Investigative Services in assistance to Ucluelet RCMP. The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council is also involved in the investigation.