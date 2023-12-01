Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

B.C.'s police watchdog called to fatal police shooting at Abbotsford hospital

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says the Abbotsford Police Department informed them that police responded to a man with a weapon at Abbotsford Regional Hospital at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. 

IIO says man suffered gunshot wound and received immediate treatment, but was pronounced dead

CBC News ·
Two men stand on either side of a women and all have their back to the camera. It is dark out, but the back of their black jackets have reflector tape that spells out IIO. In front of them, is yellow police tape about waist high that says police line do not cross.
Investigators with the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the province's police watchdog agency, are shown in February. The IIO says it's investigating a fatal interaction between police and a man at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Thursday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

British Columbia's police watchdog says it is investigating a fatal shooting involving police and a man at Abbotsford Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon. 

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a man with a weapon at the Abbotsford hospital at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. 

In a statement, Abbotsford police said its officers responded to reports of an armed man threatening medical staff.

"When police arrived, there was an interaction between the man and police, and an officer discharged their firearm," reads an IIO statement. 

It went on to say the man suffered a gunshot wound and received immediate treatment, but was pronounced dead. 

The IIO says it was notified of the death shortly after it occurred and is looking to confirm details about what took place. 

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency that conducts investigations into incidents of serious harm or death that may be the consequence of police actions or inactions.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now