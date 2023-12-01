B.C.'s police watchdog called to fatal police shooting at Abbotsford hospital

British Columbia's police watchdog says it is investigating a fatal shooting involving police and a man at Abbotsford Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a man with a weapon at the Abbotsford hospital at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, Abbotsford police said its officers responded to reports of an armed man threatening medical staff.

"When police arrived, there was an interaction between the man and police, and an officer discharged their firearm," reads an IIO statement.

It went on to say the man suffered a gunshot wound and received immediate treatment, but was pronounced dead.

The IIO says it was notified of the death shortly after it occurred and is looking to confirm details about what took place.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency that conducts investigations into incidents of serious harm or death that may be the consequence of police actions or inactions.

