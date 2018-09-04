B.C.'s newest high school is top of its class

Students at the province's newest secondary school are going back to class in style.

École Salish Secondary, in the Clayton North area of Surrey, offers both French immersion and English programs. At a price tag of $55.2 million, the school's innovative technology and creative design are setting the bar high for new high schools.

Classrooms are equipped with wireless technology and large digital screens so students and teachers can project their work easily from a laptop or phone.

No one at Salish Secondary will ever know the struggle of trying to set up a projector before making a presentation.

Comfort in the classroom

Classroom furniture has been chosen for maximum function and comfort. The desks are made of whiteboard material so students can write directly on them. They also flip up vertically so students can showcase their work to classmates or work from a standing position.

"We are trying in every way to have students focus on their learning and engage in their learning ... if students are comfortable, they will learn," said Hammond.

Principal Sheila Hammond shows off the new whiteboard desks at Salish Secondary. (Jesse Johnston)

In addition to classrooms, students have access to makerspaces where, according to the school's principal, Sheila Hammond, they can focus on project-based learning that could include working with hand tools, 3D printers or sewing machines.

The drama department has the only theatre in the school district with a catwalk that is safe for students to climb around and learn on. And if the day's grind ever gets to be too much, the rooftop deck is the perfect spot to unwind with a yoga or dance class.

"Learning doesn't have to happen in four walls ... learning happens everywhere and anywhere."

Saved from the bell

There will also be no back-to-class bell jarring students from their rooftop sun salutations because Salish Secondary has abandoned the traditional school bell.

Hammond said students will be responsible for knowing when class starts and being on time, as they would in the workforce.

"The only place we still have bells is in schools," said Hammond, "A bell just doesn't have the same meaning it once had.

According to Surrey School District spokesperson Doug Strachan, Salish Secondary is the latest in design standards and learning.

Strachan said getting a new school is exciting enough, but that this one, in particular, makes him want to go back to school himself

"It's shiny and new," said Strachan. 'It's just a really neat place to be."

Incoming Salish Secondary students Peyton Tan, Grade 10, and Kevin Hagerty, Grade 8, feel the same way.

"It looks cool," said Tan.

"Really, really cool," agreed Hagerty.

Gearing up for a great day of learning with our new teaching staff <a href="https://twitter.com/SalishSecondary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalishSecondary</a> with Dr. Lennie Scott-Webber <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sd36learn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sd36learn</a> <a href="https://t.co/jWtZfaptkq">pic.twitter.com/jWtZfaptkq</a> —@SalishSecondary

With files from Jesse Johnston