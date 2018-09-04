B.C.'s newest high school is top of its class
École Salish Secondary in Surrey features creative spaces for craft-based projects and rooftop yoga
Students at the province's newest secondary school are going back to class in style.
École Salish Secondary, in the Clayton North area of Surrey, offers both French immersion and English programs. At a price tag of $55.2 million, the school's innovative technology and creative design are setting the bar high for new high schools.
Classrooms are equipped with wireless technology and large digital screens so students and teachers can project their work easily from a laptop or phone.
No one at Salish Secondary will ever know the struggle of trying to set up a projector before making a presentation.
- How to help your child deal with back-to-school anxiety
- It's time to get your child on school sleep schedule, says UBC expert
Comfort in the classroom
Classroom furniture has been chosen for maximum function and comfort. The desks are made of whiteboard material so students can write directly on them. They also flip up vertically so students can showcase their work to classmates or work from a standing position.
"We are trying in every way to have students focus on their learning and engage in their learning ... if students are comfortable, they will learn," said Hammond.
In addition to classrooms, students have access to makerspaces where, according to the school's principal, Sheila Hammond, they can focus on project-based learning that could include working with hand tools, 3D printers or sewing machines.
The drama department has the only theatre in the school district with a catwalk that is safe for students to climb around and learn on. And if the day's grind ever gets to be too much, the rooftop deck is the perfect spot to unwind with a yoga or dance class.
"Learning doesn't have to happen in four walls ... learning happens everywhere and anywhere."
Saved from the bell
There will also be no back-to-class bell jarring students from their rooftop sun salutations because Salish Secondary has abandoned the traditional school bell.
Hammond said students will be responsible for knowing when class starts and being on time, as they would in the workforce.
"The only place we still have bells is in schools," said Hammond, "A bell just doesn't have the same meaning it once had.
According to Surrey School District spokesperson Doug Strachan, Salish Secondary is the latest in design standards and learning.
Strachan said getting a new school is exciting enough, but that this one, in particular, makes him want to go back to school himself
"It's shiny and new," said Strachan. 'It's just a really neat place to be."
Incoming Salish Secondary students Peyton Tan, Grade 10, and Kevin Hagerty, Grade 8, feel the same way.
"It looks cool," said Tan.
"Really, really cool," agreed Hagerty.
Gearing up for a great day of learning with our new teaching staff <a href="https://twitter.com/SalishSecondary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalishSecondary</a> with Dr. Lennie Scott-Webber <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sd36learn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sd36learn</a> <a href="https://t.co/jWtZfaptkq">pic.twitter.com/jWtZfaptkq</a>—@SalishSecondary
With files from Jesse Johnston
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.