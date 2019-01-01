B.C.'s New Year's baby born one minute after midnight

B.C.'s New Year's baby for 2019 beat other newborns to the title by being born one minute after midnight at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The eight pound, three ounce boy named Dominik was presented at a media conference alongside mom Janet Shimizu and dad Lukaz Soswa. All three appear to be doing fine.

Interior Health tweeted a photo of its New Year's baby — a boy named Hugo — who was born at Kelowna General Hospital at 1:58 a.m. PT., while Northern Health said the first baby of 2019 in its jurisdiction was also a boy born in Smithers.