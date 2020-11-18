B.C.'s NDP government plans throne speech for Dec. 7 after winning majority

The British Columbia legislature will return Dec. 7 after the NDP won a majority government in last month's provincial election.

Premier John Horgan said Wednesday the brief legislative session will begin with a throne speech that focuses on keeping people safe and the economy moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are very challenging times, this is a bit of an understatement for all of you, I understand that.''

He said residents can't lose their resolve as COVID-19 case counts rise in B.C.

"We cannot now, after eight and a half, nine months of working together to flatten the curve to protect each other and our community, we cannot now give up on that cause.''

Horgan said his cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 26 and members of the legislature will take part in a swearing-in this Tuesday.

"Like so many other events and celebrations and ceremonies over the past eight months, this will be different than any other swearing in. It will be done virtually,'' he said.

The premier said the province is still working on the details of distributing a $1,000 COVID-19 relief benefit to families, which the NDP promised during the election.

While the goal is to get the money out before Christmas, Horgan said people will probably be happy to get the cash whether it comes on Dec. 24 or Jan. 5.