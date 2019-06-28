B.C.'s most popular parks might surprise you

The most popular park in B.C. is actually not Joffre Lakes.

Yep, that's right — despite everything we've heard about overflowing parking lots, bumper-to-bumper traffic and the near impossibility of getting a photo for The Gram (Instagram) without others in the shot.

Confused? We'll explain.

Top 10 popular parks

More than 20 million day users made use of B.C. Parks in 2017/2018 and another 2.9 million camped in the same period, according to new data released by B.C. Parks earlier this week.

Of all those parks, E.C. Manning Park is B.C.'s most popular park with almost a million day visitors.

The top 10 most used parks for day usage are all in the southern half of the province, many of them on the Lower Mainland and easily accessible by public transit or a car share.

When it comes to camping, the data shows that people are willing to drive farther to the Interior and Vancouver Island.

Cypress Provincial Park would ordinarily make the list for the most popular parks on the South Coast, but in 2017/2018, it experienced a substantial drop in park visitors.

The view from Bowen Lookout near the Cypress Mountain ski area. (Steve Hong)

B.C. Parks would not provide comment, but, said in an email, day-use person totals are often estimated based on vehicle counts, and fluctuations in visitor numbers can also be from park closures due to natural disasters, like large floods and forest fires.

But wait, what about Joffre Lakes?

Chloe Ernst, a travel writer and outdoor enthusiast, says she remembers hiking in Joffre a decade ago.

"I think I saw maybe a dozen people on the trail."

But now, it's next to impossible to have Joffre all to yourself even on a weekday. Hikers along the trail often have to squeak past returnees, as there is a single one-way trail and patience is required in strong doses for those waiting to take their photo with the iconic views.

The rocks at the upper lake at the end of the Joffre Lakes hike are often packed with people. A round trip to this point and back down again is about four hours. (Shutterstock/LeonWang)

While Joffre Lakes doesn't get as many people as E.C. Manning in absolute numbers, the park has seen a 200 per cent increase in day usage since 2015. That translates into roughly 500 visitors per day. Since B.C. Parks does not have seasonal data, Ernst says an educated guess is that more than 500 people go there per day in the summer and less than that in the winter.

She says the issue is centred around park capacity.

"As soon as you have a space that's not built to accommodate large numbers and large numbers are arriving, any area is going to feel that crunch," she said.

"Parks such as Cypress, Seymour and Golden Ears don't feel that crunch of people because they're built to accommodate larger numbers. But it seems like Joffre hasn't been built to accommodate those large numbers and that's why it's such a pain point for a number of users."

That's why the B.C. government has announced a new plan for crowd control at Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, including 200 more spots and a shuttle service ferrying people between Duffey Lake Park.

What's popular outside the South Coast

Foot traffic and camp usage in B.C. Parks drops rapidly outside of the South Coast.

The mayor of Clearwater has a message for all those tired of crowds: Come to Wells Grey Provincial Park.

"Absolutely, skip Joffre Lakes and the hordes of people and come here. It's equally spectacular and it's a must-do on the Rockies RV circuit," he said. "It has everything — waterfalls that you can access, so many hiking trails, you can be up in alpine meadows from a 45-minute hike from your car, and most of it is pristine, unspoiled wilderness."

The most popular parks outside of the South Coast are:

Kootenay Okanagan: E.C. Manning, which averaged 2,724 daily visitors.

E.C. Manning Park was B.C.'s most popular park in 2017/2018 with almost a million day visitors. (Vania Pacheco/Twitter)

West Coast: Rathtrevor Beach Park, which averaged 1,826 day visitors.

Rathtrevor Beach Park, Parksville, B.C. (Gerald Graham)

Northern region: Mount Robson, which averaged 563 visitors daily.

Mount Robson. (@KimLambchop6/Twitter)

Thomson Cariboo: Wells Grey, which averaged 545 day visitors.

Wells Grey Provincial Park. (@JTnazzy/Twitter)

Going to a B.C. park this summer? Check out how busy it can get.