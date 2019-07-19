Sharing almost $5.3M, these are B.C.'s highest-paid public executives

The B.C. government has released its annual list of the province's highest paid public-sector employees, with executives from Powerex, UBC and BC Hydro holding the top three spots.

The Ministry of Finance said it discloses executive compensation to give the public "a clear, concise description of the link between pay and performance for senior management and executive employees in key decision-making positions across the provincial public sector."

The disclosure requirements apply to more than 120 of B.C.'s public sector employers, including the public service, Crown corporations, post-secondary institutions, research universities and health authorities.

School districts disclose by the end of year.

The highest paid executives in B.C.'s public sector in 2018-19:

​1. Thomas Bechard, president and CEO, Powerex

Total compensation: $938,499

Salary: $358,800

Holdback/bonus: $540,000

Benefits: $19,348

Pension: $17,512

All other compensation: $2,839

2. Santa J. Ono, president and vice-chancellor, University of British Columbia

Total compensation: $601,772

Salary: $470,000

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $11,931

Pension: $46,050

All other compensation: $73,791

3. Chris O'Riley, president and COO, BC Hydro

Total compensation: $554,900

Salary: $365,190

Holdback/bonus: $34,223

Benefits: $29,273​​

Pension: $78,516

All other compensation: $47,698

4. Brenda Leong, chair, B.C. Securities Commission

Total compensation: $502,848

Salary: $439,764

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $12,754

Pension: $43,317

All other compensation: $7,013

5. Ken Cretney, president and CEO, B.C. Pavilion Corporation

Total compensation: $472,951

Salary: $247,797

Holdback/bonus: $173,872

Benefits: $13,254

Pension: $24,408

All other compensation: $13,620

6. Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC

Total compensation: $468,783

Salary: $381,601

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $17,443

Pension: $67,257

All other compensation: $2,482

7. Andrew Szeri, vice-president academic and provost, University of British Columbia

Total compensation: $444,415

Salary: $395,698

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $8,312

Pension: $38,620

All other compensation: $1,785

8. Andrew Petter, president, Simon Fraser University

Total compensation: $439,910

Salary: $328,870

Holdback/bonus: $33,000

Benefits: $9,986

Pension: $32,468

All other compensation: $35,586

9. James Cassels, president and vice chancellor, University of Victoria

Total compensation: $432,979

Salary: $378,388

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $7,318

Pension: $47,138

All other compensation: $135

10. Mark Poweska, executive vice-president, operations, BC Hydro

Total compensation: $422,746

Salary: $285,667

Holdback/bonus: $54,303

Benefits: $20,484

Pension: $61,418

All other compensation: $874

The Public Sector Employers Act requires disclosure of an organization's CEO/president and the next four highest ranking or highest paid executives with decision-making authority, earning an annualized base salary of $125,000 or more during a fiscal year.