Sharing almost $5.3M, these are B.C.'s highest-paid public executives
Powerex, UBC and BC Hydro bosses lead top-tier earners for 2018-2019
The B.C. government has released its annual list of the province's highest paid public-sector employees, with executives from Powerex, UBC and BC Hydro holding the top three spots.
The Ministry of Finance said it discloses executive compensation to give the public "a clear, concise description of the link between pay and performance for senior management and executive employees in key decision-making positions across the provincial public sector."
The disclosure requirements apply to more than 120 of B.C.'s public sector employers, including the public service, Crown corporations, post-secondary institutions, research universities and health authorities.
School districts disclose by the end of year.
The highest paid executives in B.C.'s public sector in 2018-19:
1. Thomas Bechard, president and CEO, Powerex
- Total compensation: $938,499
- Salary: $358,800
- Holdback/bonus: $540,000
- Benefits: $19,348
- Pension: $17,512
- All other compensation: $2,839
2. Santa J. Ono, president and vice-chancellor, University of British Columbia
- Total compensation: $601,772
- Salary: $470,000
- Holdback/bonus: $0
- Benefits: $11,931
- Pension: $46,050
- All other compensation: $73,791
3. Chris O'Riley, president and COO, BC Hydro
- Total compensation: $554,900
- Salary: $365,190
- Holdback/bonus: $34,223
- Benefits: $29,273
- Pension: $78,516
- All other compensation: $47,698
4. Brenda Leong, chair, B.C. Securities Commission
- Total compensation: $502,848
- Salary: $439,764
- Holdback/bonus: $0
- Benefits: $12,754
- Pension: $43,317
- All other compensation: $7,013
5. Ken Cretney, president and CEO, B.C. Pavilion Corporation
- Total compensation: $472,951
- Salary: $247,797
- Holdback/bonus: $173,872
- Benefits: $13,254
- Pension: $24,408
- All other compensation: $13,620
6. Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC
- Total compensation: $468,783
- Salary: $381,601
- Holdback/bonus: $0
- Benefits: $17,443
- Pension: $67,257
- All other compensation: $2,482
7. Andrew Szeri, vice-president academic and provost, University of British Columbia
- Total compensation: $444,415
- Salary: $395,698
- Holdback/bonus: $0
- Benefits: $8,312
- Pension: $38,620
- All other compensation: $1,785
8. Andrew Petter, president, Simon Fraser University
- Total compensation: $439,910
- Salary: $328,870
- Holdback/bonus: $33,000
- Benefits: $9,986
- Pension: $32,468
- All other compensation: $35,586
9. James Cassels, president and vice chancellor, University of Victoria
- Total compensation: $432,979
- Salary: $378,388
- Holdback/bonus: $0
- Benefits: $7,318
- Pension: $47,138
- All other compensation: $135
10. Mark Poweska, executive vice-president, operations, BC Hydro
- Total compensation: $422,746
- Salary: $285,667
- Holdback/bonus: $54,303
- Benefits: $20,484
- Pension: $61,418
- All other compensation: $874
The Public Sector Employers Act requires disclosure of an organization's CEO/president and the next four highest ranking or highest paid executives with decision-making authority, earning an annualized base salary of $125,000 or more during a fiscal year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.