B.C.'s dirty money tip portal will be open for an extra month

An online, anonymous portal created to solicit tips from the public about potential instances of money laundering in British Columbia will remain open for an extra month.

The tip portal was set up in November 2018 as part of a series of efforts by the provincial government to tackle the issue of money laundering.

On Friday, B.C. Attorney General David Eby says dirty money totalling as much as $2 billion in one year flowed into B.C.'s legal and illegal casinos and luxury real estate market.

"I started pulling on the thread of this casino laundering that was taking place and it has led to a real rat's nest of rot, really, in the system," Eby told CBC News Friday in an exclusive interview.

Former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German, who conducted a review of money laundering in the Lower Mainland casinos last year, has been working on a separate review into money laundering in the industries of real estate, luxury vehicles and horse racing in the province.

German is reviewing submissions to the portal, along with other calls and correspondence. In total, he's following 150 leads.

To submit tips about potential money laundering in B.C., visit the provincial government's money laundering tip portal.Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.