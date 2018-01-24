B.C. Auditor General Carol Bellringer to resign for 'personal reasons'

Citing personal reasons, B.C. Auditor General Carol Bellringer has tendered her resignation to Speaker Darryl Plecas.

In a short statement, Bellringer said she gave her resignation on Tuesday. Her term was set to expire March 31, 2021.

"I have been honoured to serve as B.C.'s auditor general since 2014 and would like to assure all members of the legislative assembly and the public that I will be available to assist with the transition until Dec. 31 and afterwards," she wrote.

Just six days ago, Bellringer released an audit into legislative expense policies after allegations of misconduct were levelled against former clerk Craig James and former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz in an explosive report from Speaker Darryl Plecas back in January.

In her 33 page report, Bellringer, who was appointed April 1, 2015, painted a picture of an institution where a shocking lack of rules and oversight allowed for abuses that cost the taxpayer.

"We found that travel expenses were frequently made without clear documentation to support the purpose of travel, some expenses were made without appropriate approval, and purchases of items such as clothing and gifts were made without a policy to guide those transactions," she said.

In a statement, Premier John Horgan said he is grateful for Bellringer's years of "exemplary service."

"Her diligent work has informed improvements in the way our government is run and in the way programs and services are delivered to the people of this province," said Horgan.

The auditor general is a non-partisan, independent officer of the legislature who reports directly to the legislative assembly.