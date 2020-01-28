B.C.'s 13th coronavirus patient is in critical condition, officials announce

A 13th presumptive case of novel coronavirus has been identified in B.C. The patient is a woman in her 80s who is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the woman had recently returned from travel in India and Hong Kong, and officials are investigating where she might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

"The timing of her symptom onset is much more likely to be related to Hong Kong," Henry said, but she added that the province is also looking into a tour group that the woman travelled with in India.

The patient is in isolation in the intensive care unit, and Henry said "all precautions" have been taken to protect staff and other patients.

This is B.C.'s first severe case of the novel coronavirus. All of the previous 12 patients were able to stay in isolation at home and four have recovered completely. Three other patients are currently asymptomatic and are awaiting test results to clear them to return to normal life.

All COVID-19 patients must test negative for the virus twice before they can leave isolation, said Henry.

Of the previous 12 cases, seven have been connected to an outbreak in Iran, and five have been connected to China.