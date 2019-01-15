Skip to Main Content
B.C. Review Board finds Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial for murder of Abbotsford teen
The B.C. Review Board has found Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial on charges of killing a 13-year-old girl at her Abbotsford high school in 2016.

Gabriel Klein, captured on camera at an undisclosed location in November 2016 hours before allegedly stabbing two female students at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C. Klein faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. (IHIT/Twitter)

The B.C. Review Board has found Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial on charges of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old girl at Abbotsford Secondary School in November 2016.

Klein was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He was 21 at the time.

A 14-year-old girl, whose name is also under a publication ban, was wounded.

In April 2018, a B.C. Supreme Court justice found Klein mentally unfit to stand trial.

Gabriel Klein appears in Surrey court in 2016. (CBC)

