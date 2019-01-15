Breaking
B.C. Review Board finds Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial for murder of Abbotsford teen
The B.C. Review Board has found Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial on charges of killing a 13-year-old girl at her Abbotsford high school in 2016.
The B.C. Review Board has found Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial on charges of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old girl at Abbotsford Secondary School in November 2016.
Klein was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He was 21 at the time.
A 14-year-old girl, whose name is also under a publication ban, was wounded.
In April 2018, a B.C. Supreme Court justice found Klein mentally unfit to stand trial.
