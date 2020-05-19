B.C. reports 2 more deaths from COVID-19 and 62 new cases over the weekend

Another 62 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. since Friday, and two more people have died of the disease.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the latest numbers in a written statement on Monday. To date, the province has seen 3,115 cases of the novel coronavirus and 189 deaths.

Henry and Dix said British Columbians need to be careful about preventing transmission.

"Until a vaccine or effective treatment is available, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow. And to do this, all of us need to do our part, to show kindness and patience with those around us and take precautions to protect each other," they said.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that COVID-19 symptoms can be mild, making it very easy to spread the virus to those around us. That is why our foundational rules for safe social interactions are so important."

There are currently 208 people with active cases of the virus, of whom 14 are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Monday's update includes new details about an outbreak at a fruit farm in the Okanagan. Interior Health has issued an isolation order for Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver after two people tested positive for the virus.

Public health workers are monitoring the situation, and have restricted the activities of those who live and work on the farm to limit further transmission.

B.C. still has two active outbreaks in long-term care and one in an acute care unit of a hospital.

'Fewer faces and bigger spaces'

The latest numbers come after health officials issued a sweeping warning about possible COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna's downtown and waterfront areas between June 25 and July 6. Eight people have tested positive after attending private gatherings and bars or restaurants in those areas during that time.

Specifics have been given about four possible sources of exposure:

Cactus Club Cafe on Water Street, from July 3 to 6.

Pace Spin Studio on Harvey Avenue, on July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Discovery Bay Resort on Sunset Drive from July 1 to 5.

Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on Lakeshore Drive on July 1.

Henry and Dix say that while gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted, everyone should be particularly cautious about any get-together that takes place indoors. The guiding principle for socializing during the pandemic should be "fewer faces and bigger spaces," they said.

"Spending an extended period of time, even an evening together with a number of people in an enclosed space, increases the likelihood that you will be exposed to someone with COVID-19. As much as possible, British Columbians are asked to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others," they said in their joint statement.

Officials continue to remind the public to stay home when feeling ill, to be vigilant about handwashing, to keep a safe distance from others and to wear a mask when physical distancing isn't possible.