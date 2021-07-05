36% of eligible British Columbians now fully vaccinated, as COVID-19 numbers keep falling

B.C. health officials announced 87 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Monday, in the first update on the pandemic in three days.

That means an average of 29 cases and one death have been reported each day since Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 36 per cent of people age 12 and up have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 78 per cent have received at least one dose.

There are currently 652 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. A total of 85 people are in hospital, including 22 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 20 per cent from last Monday, when 107 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 41 per cent from 37 a week ago

So far, 5,288,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 1,668,268 second doses.

There are now five active outbreaks in health-care facilities across the province.

An outbreak at The Care Centre at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver has been declared over. According to Vancouver Coastal Health, one resident and one staff member tested positive during the course of the outbreak, and no deaths were reported.

As of July 1, B.C. has entered the third step of its reopening plan which depended on at least 70 per cent of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and on transmission in the community being low.

Masks are still recommended in this step but no longer mandatory and people are now able to have unrestricted personal gatherings. Kids are permitted to have sleepovers with their friends again.

As of today, Canadians coming home from abroad do not need to quarantine for two weeks if they have been vaccinated.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is now providing second doses eight weeks from the first dose.