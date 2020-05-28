B.C. records 11 new COVID-19 cases, announces ban on overnight camps for children this summer

11 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the total to 2,573.

There have been no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 228 active cases in B.C.

35 people are in hospital, five of them in the ICU.

2,181 people have recovered.

There are 13 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes, and one ongoing outbreak in an acute care facility.

No new community outbreaks.

No new outbreaks in health-care settings.

Two outbreaks at long-term care homes have been declared over, including the Haro Park long-term care home.

The latest numbers come two weeks after B.C. entered the second phase of its restart plan, allowing businesses like restaurants, personal service establishments and libraries to reopen.

Henry also announced a new public health order on Saturday, restricting overnight camps for youths, saying many take place in remote communities, in facilities where physical distancing is difficult. But she said that two weeks into B.C.'s restart, she is confident the province is ready to reopen schools on Monday, now that one full incubation period has passed since the start of a gradual reopening.

"We are ready for this and we are reopening schools because we believe it is safe to do so," she said, adding she understands the decision for parents and children can be both exciting and anxiety-inducing.

"I'm comfortable that we are in a place where we can do this now."

Henry said the latest research shows that COVID-19 has a very low infection rate in children, who mostly develop mild symptoms. She said most transmission to children has occurred in households, rather than in school settings.

In B.C., 77 people under the age of 19 have tested positive for COVID-19, representing less than one per cent of cases, despite thousands of children being tested.

Henry said she recognizes the lack of overnight camps for children will be a disappointment this summer, but encouraged families to gather in small groups outside and to sign up for day camps.

Henry also expressed relief that an outbreak at Haro Park long-term care home — one of the earliest outbreaks in a facility of that kind — has been declared over. An outbreak at Evergreen House long-term care home has also been declared over.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won't be surprised if a few cases arise after schools reopen, but the province is prepared to handle them

B.C.'s provincial health officer says she won't be surprised if a few cases arise after schools reopen, but the province is prepared to handle them. 1:17

Even as B.C.'s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 appear to be working — with new case numbers holding steadily low and fewer outbreaks popping up — Henry urged British Columbians to keep social gatherings small. She said there is no foreseeable plan to increase the guidelines on social gatherings of two to six people, and that there is still a low level of community spread throughout B.C.

Henry said recent examples in Saskatoon, where one person introduced the virus to a community, serve as a cautionary tale that shows just how quickly progress to curb the spread of the virus can be undone.

"Move slowly with thoughtful consideration … we will make it through this," she said.